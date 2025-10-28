A section of the roof at Savanna La Mar Public General Hospital in Westmoreland, Jamaica, was torn away today as the outer bands of Hurricane Melissa lashed the region with destructive winds. The dramatic Savanna La Mar hospital roof damage has triggered an urgent emergency response and forced the relocation of patients.

Roof Torn Away by Violent Wind Gusts

Images from the scene show metal roofing panels lifted and twisted by intense gusts, leaving parts of the hospital exposed to heavy rain. Medical equipment, patient rooms, and power systems are reportedly at risk as staff work quickly to secure vulnerable areas.

Emergency Teams Respond

Hospital administrators and emergency crews have swiftly moved patients from damaged wards to safer sections of the building. Authorities are assessing whether temporary structures or nearby facilities are needed to house displaced individuals.

Infrastructure Concerns Across Westmoreland

The incident highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure during regional storms. Westmoreland has already reported widespread power outages, downed trees, and localized flooding as Hurricane Melissa continues to affect Jamaica’s western coastline.

Services Temporarily Disrupted

Routine medical procedures have been paused while officials evaluate structural integrity. Patients are being urged to avoid non-urgent hospital visits until further notice.

Weather Threat Continues

Meteorologists warn that additional damaging winds and rain could impact the area over the next 24 hours. Residents are advised to monitor official updates and stay clear of unstable structures.