SATENA Flight 8895 missing near Colombia–Venezuela border with 16 onboard

SATENA Flight 8895, a small passenger aircraft carrying 16 people, is missing near the Colombia–Venezuela border, with its last radar contact recorded over the Catatumbo region, aviation tracking sources said.

The aircraft, operating as Flight 8895, departed from Camilo Daza International Airport in Cúcuta, Colombia, and lost contact shortly after takeoff. Authorities and search-and-rescue teams have been mobilized to locate the aircraft and determine its status, but as of the latest updates the jet’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Search efforts are underway in the remote border area, which can present challenges due to terrain and limited infrastructure. Details about passengers, crew, and the cause of the disappearance have not yet been confirmed by official agencies.