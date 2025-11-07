Santa Rosalía earthquake reports emerged Thursday after a strong magnitude 5.7 quake shook the coastal city in Baja California Sur, Mexico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The shaking was widely felt across nearby communities, prompting emergency response evaluations.

Monitoring for Damage and Aftershocks

Mexican civil protection officials are currently assessing buildings, infrastructure, and critical facilities. So far, no serious injuries or major structural damage have been confirmed.

Residents, however, reported:

Strong ground movement

Short bursts of panic in public areas

Temporary communication disruptions

Seismologists warn that aftershocks remain possible, and locals are encouraged to follow safety guidance.

Earthquake Activity in Baja California Region

This area sits near the boundary of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, making earthquakes relatively frequent. The Santa Rosalía earthquake follows a series of moderate tremors that hit the gulf region earlier this year.

Authorities will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as information becomes available.