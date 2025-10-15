San Antonio police officers shot on the West Side early Wednesday morning, sending shock through the community as law enforcement confirms that the suspect is deceased following a fierce exchange of gunfire. The dramatic confrontation unfolded along U.S. Highway 90, prompting swift responses and an active investigation by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD).

Background and Location of the Shooting

At around 8:30 a.m., a 911 call from a whispering female prompted a police response near 6861 U.S. Highway 90 West, close to a Motel 6/Travelodge area. The call disconnected prematurely, but officers were already nearby investigating.

Two SAPD officers and a cadet were stationed in a parking lot when the suspect began shouting across a fence, reportedly saying, “I’m not going back to prison; I’m not going back to jail,” before running off. Moments later, he returned and opened fire on the officers.

Shooting Exchange and Suspect’s Death

Authorities confirm that all three — two officers and one cadet — returned fire. The suspect was struck and killed in the motel parking lot after the gun battle. Two officers were hit, sustaining injuries to the arm and upper body, while the cadet escaped unharmed. Both wounded officers are expected to recover.

The San Antonio police officers shot were rushed to University Hospital, where officials report their conditions as stable.

Investigation and Police Statements

SAPD Chief William McManus held a media briefing, stating that the incident remains under active investigation. Sections of Highway 90 near Enrique Barrera Parkway were closed during the response.

Police are still working to identify the woman who made the 911 call and determine her connection to the suspect. Investigators are examining whether the call was linked to a domestic disturbance or another criminal situation.

Community Reaction

The news of San Antonio police officers shot has sparked widespread concern among residents and law enforcement officials. Community members have taken to social media to express support and gratitude toward the injured officers, calling for stronger safety measures and de-escalation training.

Local leaders have pledged transparency as the SAPD’s internal affairs division reviews bodycam footage, forensic evidence, and all communications related to the case.

What’s Next

Authorities continue to piece together the moments leading up to the shooting. The SAPD will release additional details, including the identity of the deceased suspect and updates on the injured officers, as the investigation progresses.

The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the daily risks faced by officers and the importance of rapid response and coordinated policing in violent situations.