Ryanair Flight Evacuated at Krakow Airport After Smoke Detected in Cabin

Passengers aboard a Ryanair flight were evacuated at Krakow John Paul II International Airport in Poland after the crew noticed smoke of unknown origin inside the cabin before takeoff.

A spokesperson for the airport said in a statement:

“At the moment, the causes of the incident are not yet known. The passengers were transported back to the terminal, and the aircraft is being checked by the services.”

The spokesperson added that airport operations remain normal, noting that the aircraft stopped on the tarmac without blocking traffic. The flight to Bristol has been heavily delayed, and the airline will decide whether it is necessary to substitute another aircraft to complete the journey.