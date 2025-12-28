Ryanair Flight Declares Mid-Air Emergency, Diverts Back to UK

A Ryanair flight en route to Tenerife was forced to divert back to the UK after declaring a mid-air emergency, with reports indicating that passengers were injured, according to initial accounts.

The aircraft returned to Birmingham after the emergency was declared. Emergency services were placed on standby as the plane landed safely. The extent of injuries and the cause of the emergency have not yet been officially confirmed.

Ryanair has not released full details, and the situation remains developing.