Rumney New Hampshire Crash Kills Two, Leaves One Seriously Injured

Rumney New Hampshire crash left two people dead and another hospitalized in serious condition following a head-on collision Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Police responded to reports of a crash with injuries and entrapment on Route 25 west shortly after 1:30 p.m. Officers found a Nissan Rogue and a Toyota RAV4 involved in a head-on collision.

Two occupants in one vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The identities of those involved have not been released.

Investigators say a preliminary review indicates the Nissan Rogue crossed into eastbound traffic and struck the RAV4. Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor.

Route 25 remained closed for several hours as crews worked at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.