Three Police Officers Shot in Rochester, New York; Suspect Dead

Published: 12 hour ago
Rochester police officers shot in a violent incident that left at least three officers wounded in Rochester, New York, according to officials.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect is deceased. No further details have been released regarding the suspect’s identity or the condition of the injured officers.

The incident remains under investigation, and officials said additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

