Rochester police officers shot in a violent incident that left at least three officers wounded in Rochester, New York, according to officials.

Three Police Officers Shot in Rochester, New York; Suspect Dead https://t.co/wR2rrn2Ou3 pic.twitter.com/eD65sFxMrk — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 20, 2025

Authorities confirmed that the suspect is deceased. No further details have been released regarding the suspect’s identity or the condition of the injured officers.

The incident remains under investigation, and officials said additional information will be provided as it becomes available.