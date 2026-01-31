Six inmates have escaped from the River Bend Detention Center in northeast Louisiana, according to local media and a sheriff’s office update.

Authorities identified the escapees as Destin Brogan, Krisean Salinas, Kolin Looney, Kevin Slaughter, Trenton Taplin, and Koplelon Vicknair. Officials said several of the inmates face serious charges, including second-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and obstruction of justice across multiple parishes.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a multi-agency manhunt, and residents in surrounding areas are urged to remain alert and report any sightings to authorities. Officials said the investigation into how the inmates escaped is ongoing.