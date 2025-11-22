Resident Dies from H5N5 Bird Flu in Washington State, Health Officials Confirm

A resident of Grays Harbor County, Washington, has died after being infected with the H5N5 strain of bird flu, state health officials confirmed Friday. This marks the first known human fatality linked to H5N5 in the United States.

Health authorities say the individual developed severe symptoms shortly after exposure to infected birds. While investigations are ongoing, officials emphasized that the overall risk to the public remains low, noting that human infections with H5N5 are extremely rare.

The Washington State Department of Health is working with the CDC to trace any potential contacts and monitor for additional cases. No other infections have been reported so far.

Officials continue urging residents who work closely with poultry or wild birds to use protective equipment and report any unusual illness immediately.