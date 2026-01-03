Reports Say Maduro Transferred to New York via Guantanamo Bay

Maduro transferred to New York according to reports stating that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was taken by ship to Guantanamo Bay and then placed on a plane currently flying toward the New York area.

The reports say that upon arrival, Maduro would be transported by helicopter to a New York City jail and is expected to appear in court by Monday night.

There has been no independent confirmation from U.S. federal authorities, the Pentagon, or Venezuelan officials regarding the transfer or the reported court appearance.