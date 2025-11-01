Reports: Russian Forces Advancing Toward Key Ukrainian City of Pokrovsk

Reports indicate that Russian forces are advancing toward the strategically significant city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, putting Ukrainian troops in the area under increasing pressure. The city is considered a major logistical hub for Ukrainian military operations in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have not confirmed a full encirclement but acknowledge ongoing heavy fighting in and around the city as Russian units attempt to cut off supply routes and support lines.

Military analysts say the situation remains fluid, with both sides deploying additional resources as clashes intensify.