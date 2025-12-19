News
Reports of Shots Fired at Christmas Event in Chicama, Peru
Shots fired Chicama Peru were reported during a Christmas event in the town of Chicama, according to local media reports.
Authorities have not yet released official information regarding injuries, suspects, or the circumstances surrounding the incident. Emergency responders were reportedly dispatched to the scene as the situation unfolded.
The incident remains developing, and officials are urging the public to await confirmed details.