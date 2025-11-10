Red Fort car explosions have sparked a major emergency response in New Delhi after multiple vehicles suddenly caught fire near the iconic landmark on Sunday night. Eyewitness video shows intense flames and loud blasts, with thick smoke rising over the Old Delhi area as bystanders fled the scene.

Officials reported that fire crews and police are working to secure the perimeter and investigate what triggered the incident. The cause of the explosions remains unknown at this time, and authorities have not yet confirmed injuries or casualties.

🔥 Emergency Response Underway

According to local reports, Delhi Fire Services deployed several engines to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings and crowded market areas surrounding the Red Fort — a UNESCO World Heritage Site and major tourist destination.

Residents described scenes of chaos as car explosions continued, prompting road closures and diversions around Old Delhi, including stretches of Netaji Subhash Marg.

🚨 Investigation Ongoing

Law enforcement is currently reviewing video evidence and speaking with witnesses as part of an active investigation.

Authorities are expected to release a formal statement with confirmed details once the situation is stabilized.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.