The United States has released video footage that appears to show the launch of an airstrike targeting northwest Nigeria, according to officials.

Video: U.S. Releases Video Appearing to Show Airstrike Launch in Northwest Nigeria https://t.co/Zzpynne9a6 pic.twitter.com/YyA2G4dGxS — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 26, 2025

The video shows what U.S. authorities describe as a precision strike operation, though details about the target, timing, and impact have not been independently confirmed. No official assessment of casualties or damage has been released.

The footage follows recent statements about U.S. military action against extremist groups in the region. The situation remains developing.