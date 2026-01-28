Four people, including two children, were found dead inside a home in Rancho Cordova, California, according to authorities.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives responded to the 5400 block of Mill Water Circle, where all four victims were discovered deceased inside the residence. Officials said the investigation remains active, and detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No suspect information or motive has been released. Authorities said additional details will be provided as the investigation continues.