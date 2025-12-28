Rahman Rose Identified as Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Delaware State Trooper

Rahman Rose, a 44-year-old man, has been identified by authorities as the suspect in the fatal shooting of Delaware State Trooper Corporal Matthew “Ty” Snook at a Wilmington-area DMV, officials confirmed.

Investigators say Rose ambushed the trooper from behind while Snook was working at a DMV reception desk. Despite being wounded, authorities said Snook pushed a DMV employee out of harm’s way and urged them to flee before collapsing. He later died at the hospital.

Law enforcement sources said Rose had recently resumed posting on social media after years of silence, sharing content that included claims of being “gang stalked” by police. Investigators are reviewing those posts as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials said the motive remains under investigation, and the case is being handled by state and federal authorities.