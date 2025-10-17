Prisoner Shot During Transport in Mount Vernon; Gun Recovered, Investigation Underway

Mount Vernon police said five prisoners were in a van heading to the Westchester County Jail when officers in front of the vehicle heard a single gunshot. The van then turned around back to the police department headquarters to assess what had happened.

Police said an inmate was found with a gunshot wound to “their” leg. “They were” taken to a local hospital for “their” injuries.

Police recovered a gun and took another inmate into custody. Authorities have not revealed the identities of the inmates, what led up to the shooting and how a prisoner managed to get a firearm into the police van.