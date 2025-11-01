President Issues Stark Warning to Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.

I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action.

If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet.