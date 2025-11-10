Preliminary M5.9 Earthquake Strikes Antofagasta, Chile

A preliminary magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Antofagasta, Chile, causing tremors felt across the northern region. The Chilean Seismological Service reported the quake’s epicenter near the coast, at a shallow depth that may increase the intensity felt on the surface.

Residents reported shaking in homes and office buildings, but no immediate casualties have been confirmed. Emergency services are monitoring the situation closely and advising citizens to stay alert for possible aftershocks.

Authorities are urging people to follow earthquake safety protocols, including staying away from damaged structures and keeping emergency kits ready.

Seismic Risk & Safety Measures

Northern Chile is prone to frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Minor to moderate aftershocks are expected following a M5.9 quake.

Citizens are advised to report structural damage to local authorities and avoid coastal areas until official assessments are completed.