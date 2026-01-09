Portland shooting involving federal agents leaves two hospitalized, police say

A Portland shooting involving federal agents has left two people hospitalized after an incident involving U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, according to Portland police.

Authorities said the shooting occurred in Portland, Oregon, and that two individuals were transported to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

🚔 Investigation underway

Police confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. Federal and local authorities are investigating the incident, and no further details have been provided at this time.