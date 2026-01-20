WATCH: Two Portland police officers shot, heavy police presence in Lloyd District

Two Portland police officers have been hospitalized after being shot in the Lloyd District of Portland, Oregon, as authorities respond to an active tactical situation, local police said.

The incident unfolded Monday night near Northeast 17th Avenue and Clackamas Street, where officers were called to reports of shots fired. A large law enforcement response with tactical units was seen in the area as officers searched for a suspect. Police instructed residents to stay indoors and outlined that the situation remained unsafe.

Conditions of the injured officers have not been released, and officials have not yet identified a suspect or motive as the investigation continues.