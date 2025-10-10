Police Respond to Reports of Shots Fired Near Western Inn on County Road 308

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement officers are responding to reports of shots fired in the 2600 block of County Road 308, near the Western Inn, around 3:30 p.m. on October 9.

According to authorities, no injuries have been reported at this time. The suspect remains at large and is described as a heavier-set white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a mustache and wearing dark clothing.

Officials have closed County Road 308 in the affected area while deputies and other agencies continue to search for the suspect.

Residents are advised to avoid the area until further notice as the investigation remains ongoing.