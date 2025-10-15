News
Police Respond to Active Shooter at Walmart in Evergreen Park, Illinois
A heavy police presence has surrounded a Walmart in Evergreen Park, Illinois, after reports of an active shooter inside the store. Authorities are urging people to avoid the area as officers respond to the situation.
Details about possible injuries or suspects have not yet been confirmed. Nearby businesses are on lockdown as law enforcement secures the scene.
This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.