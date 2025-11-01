Police Release Photos of Two Sought in Harvard Medical School Building Explosion

Police have released photos of two individuals they are seeking in connection with an intentional explosion that occurred overnight inside a building at Harvard Medical School.

According to the police press release, investigators are urging the public to come forward with any information that could help identify the individuals captured in the images. The explosion, described as deliberate, caused damage to the building but no casualties have been reported so far.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and have asked anyone with tips to contact law enforcement immediately.

(Photos provided by police press release)