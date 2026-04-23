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Police Issue Urgent Alert After Mall of Louisiana Shooting in Baton Roug
Baton Rouge police issued an urgent alert following the Mall of Louisiana shooting, confirming an active investigation at the scene.
Authorities said all injured victims have been transported to hospitals after the incident.
Police warned that suspect(s) may still be at large, urging the public to avoid the area.
A heavy law enforcement presence remains in place as officers continue to search for those involved.
The situation remains active as officials work to secure the area and gather more details.