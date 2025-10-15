Police Incident Prompts School Lockdown in Great Falls, Montana

Authorities in Great Falls, Montana, have responded to an active police incident in the 3400 block of 4th Avenue South, prompting a precautionary school lockdown in the area.

As a safety measure, Lewis & Clark Elementary, Chief Joseph Elementary, and East Middle School have been placed under a shelter-in-place order. The lockdown is being enforced while the High Risk Unit investigates the ongoing situation.

Officials have not released further details about the nature of the incident or any potential threats. Local law enforcement urges residents and parents to avoid the area until authorities provide additional updates.

Parents and community members are monitoring local news and official police updates for information on when the schools will resume normal operations.

This is a developing story, and updates will be shared as more information becomes available.