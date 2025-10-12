Police Cordon Off Saunton Sands Beach in North Devon Amid Ongoing Incident

Police have cordoned off parts of Saunton Sands, a popular beach in North Devon, after an ongoing incident prompted an emergency response on Sunday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing police vehicles and officers at the scene around 1:30 pm, with some officers reportedly digging in the sand near a beach sauna. The area has been secured with police tape and traffic cones to prevent public access while the situation is assessed.

Local authorities have not yet released details about the nature of the incident, and the investigation appears to be ongoing. Residents and visitors to the beach are advised to avoid the cordoned-off area until further notice.

Images shared by members of the public show the scale of the police response and have prompted curiosity and concern among local residents.

Officials are expected to provide an update as more information becomes available.