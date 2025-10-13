Dartmouth Plane Crash Video Shows Fiery Aftermath on Route 195

A shocking Dartmouth plane crash video has surfaced showing the aftermath of a Socata TBM-700 aircraft crashing onto Route 195 in Massachusetts early Monday morning. Authorities confirmed that two people were killed when the plane went down on the grassy median around 8:15 a.m., bursting into flames moments later.

Plane Crash on Route 195 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts Kills Two — Highway Closed https://t.co/T6mA8X3xlL pic.twitter.com/R12Xk3nA7u — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 13, 2025

The Massachusetts State Police said both sides of the highway remain closed as emergency crews and investigators work at the scene.

Video Captures Smoke and Flames

🚨 Watch the video below — it shows thick smoke and flames rising from the wreckage as first responders arrive on scene. Traffic on both eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 195 in Dartmouth has been halted as police and fire officials secure the area.

Witnesses described seeing a “fireball” on the highway shortly after the crash, with multiple vehicles stopping along the road to record the aftermath.

Pilot May Have Been Attempting to Land

Preliminary reports suggest the Socata TBM-700 may have been attempting to land at New Bedford Regional Airport, just a few miles from the crash site.

However, investigators say no flight plan was filed, and the number of people initially aboard remains unclear.

“Preliminary information indicates the plane may have been attempting to land at New Bedford Regional Airport, though it does not appear that the pilot provided the Airport with a flight plan or the number of souls aboard the aircraft,” police said.

Investigation Underway

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are leading the investigation to determine what caused the Dartmouth plane crash.

Authorities have urged drivers to avoid Route 195, which remains closed in both directions between Exits 11 and 12. Cleanup and recovery operations are ongoing.

Community Reacts

Local residents expressed shock over the crash, noting that small planes frequently use New Bedford Regional Airport, but such incidents are rare. Fire and police units from Dartmouth, New Bedford, and nearby towns assisted at the crash site.

What Happens Next

Investigators will review radar, communication data, and physical evidence from the wreckage to determine the cause of the Dartmouth plane crash. Officials are expected to release further updates, including the identities of the victims, later today.