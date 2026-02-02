UK Labour peer Lord Mandelson has resigned from the Labour Party following reports that his name appeared in newly released documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, according to media accounts.

The documents are part of a broader release of records connected to Epstein’s network. Appearing in the files does not itself allege or establish criminal wrongdoing, and Mandelson has previously stated he committed no illegal acts.

Labour officials have not issued detailed public comment on the resignation. The developments have sparked political reaction in the UK as scrutiny continues around individuals named in the document release.