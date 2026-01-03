Petro Warns of Bombing in Caracas, Calls for UN Action

Caracas bombing claims were raised by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who said that the Venezuelan capital is being bombed and urged the international community to respond.

In a public statement, Petro said: “Caracas is being bombed right now. Alert the world: Venezuela has been attacked. They are bombing with missiles.” He called on the Organization of American States (OAS) and the United Nations to convene immediately.

There has been no independent confirmation from Venezuelan authorities, the United Nations, or other international bodies regarding the claims. Developments are being closely monitored.