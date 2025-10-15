Pete Hegseth’s Air Force C-32 Makes Emergency Landing in UK Due to Windshield Crack

Update: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s U.S. Air Force C-32 made an unscheduled emergency landing in the United Kingdom due to a crack in the aircraft’s windshield, officials confirm.

The aircraft was returning to the United States from NATO’s Defense Ministers meeting in Brussels when the issue was detected. Following standard Air Force safety procedures, the jet diverted to the UK as a precaution.

All personnel onboard, including Secretary Hegseth, are reported safe, and no injuries occurred. Emergency crews were on standby to assist with the landing.

The U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense have not released a formal statement, but the situation has been handled according to established safety protocols.

This update resolves earlier uncertainty about the cause of the in-flight emergency, confirming the issue was a mechanical concern (windshield crack) rather than engine or medical problems.

Further details will be shared as the situation develops.