A U.S. Air Force C-32 transporting Secretary Pete Hegseth declared an in-flight emergency over the Atlantic Ocean, prompting the aircraft to descend to 10,000 feet and turn back toward the United Kingdom.

The plane was squawking 7700, the international transponder code used for serious emergencies such as engine failure, onboard fire, or medical crises. Officials report that emergency crews in the UK are on standby as the aircraft prepares for a possible emergency landing.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense have not yet issued an official statement, but authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

The C-32, a military version of the Boeing 757, is regularly used for transporting senior government officials and Cabinet members. Secretary Hegseth was reportedly returning from official duties in Europe.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.