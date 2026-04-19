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Person Shot Near Waterfront Metro Station in Washington DC

Published: 5 days ago
Person Shot Near Waterfront Metro Station in Washington DC

Reports indicate a shooting near the Waterfront Metro station in Washington, D.C., with at least one person injured.

Emergency crews and police responded quickly to the scene following reports of gunfire.

Details about the victim’s condition and a possible suspect have not yet been confirmed.

Authorities are securing the area and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The situation remains developing as more information becomes available.

Published: 5 days ago
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