Person Shot Near Waterfront Metro Station in Washington DC

Reports indicate a shooting near the Waterfront Metro station in Washington, D.C., with at least one person injured.

Video: Police Chief Arrives at Waterfront Metro Shooting Scene in DC https://t.co/zXxra9pij9 pic.twitter.com/I25fK1i9GX — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 19, 2026

Emergency crews and police responded quickly to the scene following reports of gunfire.

Details about the victim’s condition and a possible suspect have not yet been confirmed.

Authorities are securing the area and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The situation remains developing as more information becomes available.