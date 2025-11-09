Paul Tagliabue Dead at 84 — Former NFL Commissioner Passes Away

Paul Tagliabue, the former commissioner of the National Football League (NFL), has passed away at the age of 84. Tagliabue, who served as NFL commissioner from 1989 to 2006, left a lasting legacy on professional football through his leadership and expansion of the league.

NFL Legacy and Achievements

Under Tagliabue’s guidance, the NFL expanded to new cities, strengthened its financial stability, and oversaw major television deals that helped grow the league’s popularity. He was widely respected for his fairness and dedication to both players and team owners.

Tributes and Reactions

Players, team executives, and fans have expressed condolences following news of his death. Many highlight his contributions to expanding the NFL internationally and his role in labor negotiations that helped modernize the sport.

Remembering Paul Tagliabue

Tagliabue’s impact continues to be felt across the league. His leadership style and dedication to the NFL’s growth make him a revered figure in American sports history.

Alt Image Description:

Paul Tagliabue, former NFL commissioner, remembered at age 84 for his legacy in professional football.