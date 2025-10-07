Paris Van Explosion Sparks Fire Near Prime Minister’s Office

Central Paris was shaken by a series of explosions early this morning when a van caught fire near the official residence of France’s Prime Minister, Sébastien Lecornu. Witnesses reported hearing multiple blasts on Rue de Varenne, close to the Hotel de Matignon.

Explosions and Van Fire Rock Central Paris Near Prime Minister’s Office https://t.co/oYWEAMqbNo pic.twitter.com/HmUAuKfvI6 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 7, 2025

The van fire occurred as the Prime Minister was scheduled to hold meetings following his resignation, raising security concerns among local authorities.

Fire Department Responds Quickly

The Paris Fire Department confirmed the fire was swiftly extinguished. A firefighter on the scene told Le Parisien that the explosions were caused by small aerosol canisters inside the van. Flames spread only to the vehicle, leaving nearby buildings unharmed, although the awning of a shop sustained minor burns.

Authorities praised the rapid containment efforts, preventing a larger disaster in the city center.

Mechanical Fault Blamed for Blaze

Firefighters reported that the van’s equipment, designed to detect short circuits, caught fire first before igniting the surrounding vehicle. Authorities emphasized that no injuries have been reported and residents are safe.

Police initially feared additional explosions due to gas canisters found inside the van, but these did not detonate.

Ongoing Investigation

Local law enforcement continues to investigate the cause of the van fire and explosions. The incident has heightened security in central Paris, especially around government offices, as officials review safety protocols.

Residents and visitors are advised to follow updates via official channels, including Google News, local authorities, and major news outlets.