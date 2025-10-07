A Paris van explosion occurred this morning near the official residence of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu. Witnesses heard multiple blasts on Rue de Varenne, close to the Hotel de Matignon.

Explosions and Van Fire Rock Central Paris Near Prime Minister’s Office https://t.co/oYWEAMqbNo pic.twitter.com/HmUAuKfvI6 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 7, 2025

🔥 The van caught fire, but firefighters quickly controlled the blaze.

👮 Gas canisters were inside, but no further explosions occurred.

🏢 No buildings were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

🔍 Police are investigating the incident and security has been increased in the area.