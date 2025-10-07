News
Paris Van Explosion Near Prime Minister’s Office
Explosions and van fire near Hotel de Matignon; no injuries reported, investigation underway.
A Paris van explosion occurred this morning near the official residence of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu. Witnesses heard multiple blasts on Rue de Varenne, close to the Hotel de Matignon.
- 🔥 The van caught fire, but firefighters quickly controlled the blaze.
- 👮 Gas canisters were inside, but no further explosions occurred.
- 🏢 No buildings were damaged, and no injuries were reported.
- 🔍 Police are investigating the incident and security has been increased in the area.