Armed Police Lock Down Reading College After Student Assault — Arrest Made

Armed police stormed Reading College in Berkshire on Thursday, placing the campus on lockdown following a violent assault that left a student injured.

Thames Valley Police confirmed a boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. Officers arrested a suspect and say the situation is being brought under control.

Students were ordered to hide under desks, with alarms sounding and messages on screens warning: “Please enter lockdown. This is not a drill.”

Police deployed armed units and a helicopter as they searched the area around Kings Road in Reading. Authorities urged the public to avoid the location until the investigation is complete.

College officials told parents that all steps were being taken to ensure student safety while the lockdown remained in place.

This is a developing story.