One person shot by ICE in North Minneapolis, law enforcement sources say

One person was shot by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in North Minneapolis, Minnesota, law enforcement sources told Fox News affiliates, after an interaction between ICE officers and a target during a federal operation.

Police sources said ICE was attempting to make contact with a person who allegedly assaulted an officer with a shovel or swung a shovel at agents, prompting officers to fire shots. The suspect then ran back into a nearby house following the incident, according to those sources.

It was not immediately clear whether the injured person was taken into custody or the condition of the individual after being shot. Authorities have not yet released an official public statement with confirmed details or any further information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.