One Dead, Three Critically Injured in Mass Shooting in Chicago

A deadly mass shooting rocked Chicago’s River North neighborhood early Sunday morning, leaving one man dead and three others fighting for their lives, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting occurred around 2:35 a.m. as a group of men were getting into a car when four unidentified suspects approached on foot, pulled out guns, and opened fire, police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times and later pronounced dead at the hospital. Three other victims were critically injured:

A 36-year-old man shot in the chest

A 43-year-old man shot in the back

A 35-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds

All were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived. Investigators are focusing on a green Porsche found at the scene, which was surrounded by evidence markers.

No arrests have been made, and the suspects remain at large. The investigation is ongoing.