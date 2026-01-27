On-scene images from Arivaca Road in Pima County, Arizona, show Border Patrol units remaining active following a shooting, as authorities continue their investigation.

On-scene images show active Border Patrol response after shooting in Pima County https://t.co/66Yuu0dGHG pic.twitter.com/C6LEREMuCo — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 27, 2026

Law enforcement secured the area while federal and local officials worked to assess the scene. Details remain limited, and no additional information has been released regarding injuries, arrests, or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials said updates are expected as the investigation progresses.