No Official Confirmation Suspect Was Found Dead in Salem, New Hampshire
Brown University shooting suspect update: As of this post, there has been no official confirmation that the suspect in the Brown University mass shooting and the MIT professor killing was found dead in Salem, New Hampshire.
A high-level source told Fox News that officials have not made direct contact with the suspected shooter, contradicting online speculation circulating on social media.
Authorities continue to urge the public to rely on verified information as the investigation remains active and ongoing.