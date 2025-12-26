Nigeria Confirms U.S. Strikes on Terrorist Targets in Northwest

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that airstrikes were carried out on terrorist targets in northwest Nigeria, following security cooperation and intelligence collaboration with the United States, according to an official statement issued in Abuja.

In the statement, the ministry said the strikes were precision operations conducted as part of ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and violent extremism. Officials emphasized that the cooperation includes intelligence sharing, strategic coordination, and support consistent with international law.

Nigeria said the operations were aimed at protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity, and weakening terrorist networks, while reaffirming that terrorist violence against any community is unacceptable.

The government said it will continue working with international partners and provide updates through official channels.