Dozens of aircraft were seen queued on the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport, as hours-long delays impacted travelers Saturday.

VIDEO: Dozens of Planes Stuck on Tarmac at Newark Airport Amid Hours-Long Delays https://t.co/HSWdajxvfe pic.twitter.com/Rcl2G2pq6f — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 9, 2025

Passengers reported extended hold times with minimal updates, while video shows lines of jets unable to depart or reach gates.

The disruptions add to widespread U.S. air travel delays triggered by ongoing staffing shortages and traffic flow restrictions.

Officials warn delays could continue through the weekend.