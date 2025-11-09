News
VIDEO: Dozens of Planes Stuck on Tarmac at Newark Airport Amid Hours-Long Delays
Dozens of aircraft were seen queued on the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport, as hours-long delays impacted travelers Saturday.
Passengers reported extended hold times with minimal updates, while video shows lines of jets unable to depart or reach gates.
The disruptions add to widespread U.S. air travel delays triggered by ongoing staffing shortages and traffic flow restrictions.
Officials warn delays could continue through the weekend.