A chaotic scene erupted at Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara, California, after reports of shots fired. Witnesses captured video showing panicked shoppers fleeing the mall as authorities rushed to the scene.

New Video: Shooter Sparks Panic at Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara – Video Shows Stampede https://t.co/Qf6hLWdhEx pic.twitter.com/o1zqLSA6Qw — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 29, 2025

At least two people have been shot, according to local police. Emergency responders are on-site, securing the area and treating the injured. The shooter’s identity and motive remain unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

Shoppers and nearby residents are urged to avoid the area while law enforcement continues their work. Video footage circulating online shows the panic and stampede as people scrambled to safety.

Alt Image Description:

Video still of panicked shoppers running out of Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara, California after shots were fired.