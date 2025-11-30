Stockton, California — At least 14 people were shot, four fatally, during a child’s birthday party at a banquet hall in South Stockton, authorities confirmed. Footage from the scene shows chaotic scenes as emergency responders work to aid victims, including several children.

New Video: 14 Shot, 4 Dead in Stockton Birthday Party Shooting; Shooter Still at Large https://t.co/H7HPfqwZFN pic.twitter.com/gBzhKUOacP — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 30, 2025

The shooter remains at large, and law enforcement continues to search the area. Families and residents are urged to stay away from the neighborhood while officers secure the scene.

Emergency services have transported multiple victims to local hospitals, though the full extent of injuries is still being assessed. The motive behind the attack is currently unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact Stockton Police immediately.

This remains an active and developing story.