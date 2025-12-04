New Map Shows Extent of 3.4 Magnitude UK Earthquake Felt Across England, Scotland, and Wales

A newly released map reveals the widespread impact of the 3.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the UK late last night. The epicentre was located in Lancashire, where dozens of residents reported being jolted awake, with some initially believing the tremor was an “explosion,” according to police.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) confirmed that the quake was felt across the South Lakes and Lancashire, primarily within a 20km radius of the epicentre. The tremor occurred at 11:23 p.m. and registered at a depth of 10km, according to VolcanoDiscovery, which created the impact map.

The map shows that shaking was not limited to northern England. Reports came from Manchester, the Midlands, Glasgow, South Wales, London, and even parts of Devon, indicating that the seismic waves travelled hundreds of miles from the source.

Authorities say there are no reports of injuries or structural damage, but the unusual strength of the quake for the region prompted thousands to check in online, sharing reports of shaking homes and rattling windows.

Officials and seismologists will continue monitoring the area for aftershocks, though none have been recorded so far.