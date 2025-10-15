A New Jersey man convicted of child rape faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter five years ago, according to prosecutors.

The Crime

Authorities say Osbourne Gooden, 63, of Irvington, raped the 10-year-old girl on June 22, 2020, while her mother and sister were sitting outside on the porch. Moments before the attack, the child had been enjoying an ice pop with her family.

When she went back inside the house to get another ice pop, Gooden followed her and sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said in a statement released Wednesday by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Investigation and Trial

The case was brought to trial nearly five years later. Following a six-day trial, the Essex County jury returned a guilty verdict against Gooden on Friday.

Prosecutors presented testimony and forensic evidence linking the defendant to the assault. The jury deliberated for several hours before reaching a unanimous decision.

Gooden was convicted of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and related charges. He was immediately remanded into custody pending sentencing, officials said.

Sentencing and Possible Penalty

Gooden now faces a prison term of 25 years to life. His sentencing is scheduled for November 1, where the judge will determine his final punishment under New Jersey’s sexual assault statutes.

Prosecutors praised the courage of the young survivor and the work of the investigative team that brought the case to justice.

Community and Legal Impact

This New Jersey man convicted of child rape case highlights ongoing efforts by Essex County authorities to hold sexual predators accountable and protect minors from abuse.

Child advocates in the region continue to call for stronger prevention programs and support services for victims of sexual violence.