ndiGo Flight Emergency Landing in Varanasi After Fuel Leak on Kolkata–Srinagar Route

IndiGo Flight 6E-6961 Makes Emergency Landing in Varanasi

An IndiGo flight emergency landing took place on Wednesday when flight 6E-6961, operating from Kolkata to Srinagar, was forced to divert and land at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The decision was made after the pilots detected a possible fuel leak during the flight.

Pilots Report Fuel Leak Mid-Air

According to early reports, the flight crew noticed irregular fuel indicators and immediately informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC). As a precautionary measure, the pilots declared an emergency and safely landed the aircraft in Varanasi.

Passengers Safe After Emergency Landing

All passengers and crew members on board were reported safe. Airport authorities confirmed that emergency services were on standby when the IndiGo flight emergency landing was executed successfully.

Investigation Underway by DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the suspected fuel leak. The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and technical teams are assessing the damage.

IndiGo’s Statement on the Incident

In an official statement, IndiGo said:

“Flight 6E-6961 operating from Kolkata to Srinagar was diverted to Varanasi following a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers were accommodated on an alternate flight. We regret the inconvenience caused.”

Safety Measures and Aviation Response

The incident has sparked renewed discussions about flight safety protocols, aircraft maintenance, and rapid response mechanisms during in-flight emergencies. Aviation experts have praised the crew for their swift and professional handling of the situation.