NAUGATUCK, CT — Seven people are lucky to be alive after carbon monoxide levels in their home on Allerton Road reached more than 62 times the safe limit, according to the Naugatuck Fire Department.

The incident occurred Saturday night when a 5-year-old resident began having trouble breathing, prompting family members to call emergency medical services (EMS). Firefighters responding to the scene discovered carbon monoxide levels exceeding 500 parts per million (ppm) inside the home — far above the 8 ppm considered unsafe.

All seven occupants, including the child, were immediately transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Officials praised the quick response of the fire and EMS teams, noting that the rapid intervention likely prevented fatalities.

The Naugatuck Fire Department reminded residents to install carbon monoxide detectors and regularly check fuel-burning appliances, as CO poisoning can be deadly and often occurs without warning.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the extreme carbon monoxide levels in the home.